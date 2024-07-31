Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.4 %
LSEA opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landsea Homes
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.