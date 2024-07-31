Landsea Homes (LSEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Landsea Homes to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSEA opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

In related news, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bruce D. Frank sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $56,063.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,014.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,290,729 shares in the company, valued at $117,130,647.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock worth $29,057,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

