Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.550 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.49. 61,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.82.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

