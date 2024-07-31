Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.91.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. 124,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $203.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

