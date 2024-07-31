Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.700 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

