Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.600-6.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60-6.70 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $7.92 on Wednesday, hitting $101.85. 1,024,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNTH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

