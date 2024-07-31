Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 3.2 %

LANV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 101,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Lanvin Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.