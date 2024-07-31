Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Lanvin Group Stock Up 3.2 %
LANV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 101,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Lanvin Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Lanvin Group Company Profile
