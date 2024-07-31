Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 1,544,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,416. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

