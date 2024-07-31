Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.
Leidos Price Performance
Shares of Leidos stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45.
Leidos Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Leidos Company Profile
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leidos
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.