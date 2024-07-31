LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $77.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock worth $10,076,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.