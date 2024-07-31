LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $77.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
