Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,559. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

