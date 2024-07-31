Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $20.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. 269,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,353. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

