LifeMD (LFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. LifeMD has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LifeMD Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LFMD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 30,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,265. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $297.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

