Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifezone Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lifezone Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lifezone Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

LZM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LZM stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. Lifezone Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

