Lightspeed Pos (LSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$310.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.91 million.

Lightspeed Pos Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

