Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $123.31 million and approximately $50.85 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.62436339 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $41,515,229.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

