Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.20 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.58. 109,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,994. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $305.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

