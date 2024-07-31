Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE LYV opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $249,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 113.0% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

