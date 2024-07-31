LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 251 ($3.23) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
In related news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.51), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($601,663.04). Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
