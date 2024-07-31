Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.51

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.51 and last traded at $98.04, with a volume of 5136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

