Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$25.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.65.

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$23.59. 104,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,624. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$23.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

