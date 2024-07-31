Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
LUNMF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,246. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
