M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $173.86 and last traded at $172.51, with a volume of 140363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.
The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $544,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $2,022,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.