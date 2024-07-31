Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $593,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

