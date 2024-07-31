Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.58 ($6.07) and last traded at €5.58 ($6.07). Approximately 11,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.30 ($5.76).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.52 and a 200-day moving average of €8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

