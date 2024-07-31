McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.52. 4,924,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,371. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

