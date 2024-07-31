Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 34,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.