MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 0.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $503.00 and last traded at $502.48. Approximately 26,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.92.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

