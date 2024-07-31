Mina Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Mina has a market cap of $566.68 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,177,060,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,723,312 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,177,015,647.8400393 with 1,138,617,630.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.49311967 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $14,158,650.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.