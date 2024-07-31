Mobileye Global (MBLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23, a PEG ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

