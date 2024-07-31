Moderna (MRNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,811,764.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $53,764,537. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

