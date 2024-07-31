Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

About Natural Resource Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

