Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.