Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

