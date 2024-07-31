Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on NMRA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NMRA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 719,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.