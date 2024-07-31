Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.20

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$67.20 and last traded at C$67.14, with a volume of 14479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGT shares. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Newmont Trading Up 3.2 %

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s payout ratio is -30.65%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

