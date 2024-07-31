NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
NXDT traded down 0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,840. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
