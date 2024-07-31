NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NXDT traded down 0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,840. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 11.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.37 per share, for a total transaction of 80,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at 431,672.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 16,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.16 per share, with a total value of 100,235.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately 14,703.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 5.37 per share, with a total value of 80,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 431,672.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 90,016 shares of company stock worth $480,132 in the last ninety days.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

