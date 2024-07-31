NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Position Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NREF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a current ratio of 296.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

