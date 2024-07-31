NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Compass Point

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Compass Point from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

