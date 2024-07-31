Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Cut by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 6.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.47. The stock had a trading volume of 382,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

