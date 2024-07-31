Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 14th

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.
Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
In related news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,656.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,728 shares of company stock valued at $349,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
