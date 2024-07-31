Notcoin Price Reaches $0.0132 (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $158.05 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,349.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01271327 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $130,911,643.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

