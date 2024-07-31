Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $592.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.