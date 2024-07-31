Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $592.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

