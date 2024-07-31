Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $70,443.36 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

