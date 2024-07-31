NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,780.58 or 1.00025199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00071577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

