Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.72 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $544.86 million and $12.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.47 or 0.04986415 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00039769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08100588 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $11,502,069.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

