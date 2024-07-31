Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $76,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $12,628,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

