OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.43 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. OMG Network has a market cap of $35.94 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00039692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000614 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

