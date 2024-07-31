OneSpan (OSPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.47 million, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

OSPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

