OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. 122,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,548. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $396.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $8,781,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.