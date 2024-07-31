OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPAL opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $705.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

