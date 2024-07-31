Open Text (OTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.29 per share for the quarter.

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

