Open Text (OTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.29 per share for the quarter.
Open Text (TSE:OTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.
Open Text Price Performance
Open Text Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.